Co-op invests in the Ellon community

Supermarket chain Co-op has invested in employing new member pioneers to make a difference within local communities.

Co-op has ten pioneer members across North Aberdeenshire, Orkney and Shetland, and aims to employ 1,000 across the UK by the end of the year.

Barbara Last recently started in her role as Ellon’s Co-op member pioneer.

She works with colleagues from the Co-op Esslemont store and Co-op Funeralcare, G. Burgess & Sons to support the three local causes who will benefit from the Co-op Community Fund.

This year Co-op Ellon is supporting Rainbow Rogues, Ellon Men’s Shed and Ellon Castle Gardens.

On Friday, February 7 Barbara and her Co-op colleagues Scott Wilson and Vicky Prendergast met with members of the Men’s Shed and Ellon Castle Gardens to discuss how Co-op can support them this year,

Commenting on her new role Barbara said: “I’m delighted to be Ellon’s Co-op member pioneer as I have a real heart for the town.

“As well as supporting the local causes I’m also here to support other community initiatives and events, as well as helping to bring people and my colleagues together.

“I do plan to get in touch with local groups and causes to come and see what you get up to, however if there is anything you think we can help your local group with please do get in touch.”

Applications for the 2020 Co-op Community Fund will open in the late Spring.

Last year the Victoria Hall, Ellon Girl Guiding and Auchnagatt Village Hall all benefited from the Community Fund.

For details email barbara.last@coopmembers.co.uk.