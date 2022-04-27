Collection point for Foodbank at Ellon Legion

Food Bank representative Karen receives the donations from Legion Chairman Douglas Watson.

Collection boxes have been placed in the Bar and in the Lounge for donations of foodstuffs and toiletries which will collected weekly by the Foodbank.

An initial collection was made last weekend and two large bags of contributions were donated.

It is hoped that as more members become aware of the arrangement the volume of donations will increase.

Ellon Legion is very keen to become more involved with the wider Ellon community and this co-operation between two local organisations is a step in this direction and will help the Foodbank help others.