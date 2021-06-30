Consultation launched over plans to lease land at Inverurie and Kintore to local angling groups

The plans would involve leasing roughly two miles of the River Don and four miles of the River Ury to Inverurie Angling Association, while Kintore Angling Club would lease land at Kintore, including part of the River Don.

The plans would involve leasing roughly two miles of the River Don and four miles of the River Ury to Inverurie Angling Association over a period of 25 years, while Kintore Angling Club would lease land at Kintore, including part of the River Don, on a year-to-year basis.

Both surveys are now live, and will run until Friday, August 20, this year.

The fishings in both towns are currently managed by Aberdeenshire Council’s Landscape Services team, which has worked closely with both groups to help them deliver accessible facilities for anglers, with an increasing focus on younger and disabled people.

The groups themselves have undertaken a variety of maintenance activities including improving footpaths, riverbanks and clearing debris from the river, while the Inverurie group has been part of a project to control the spread of giant hogweed.

Those completing the survey will be asked if they agree that Aberdeenshire Council should lease the land to angling groups. The land would remain in the council’s ownership as a common good asset.

Following the end of the consultation, a report will be brough back to the Garioch Area Committee for consideration. If the proposals are supported, an approach will be made to the Sherriff Court to secure Common Good Orders.

Garioch area manager Ann Overton said: “Aberdeenshire Council already works closely with both Inverurie Angling Association and Kintore Angling Club regarding these well-established fishings.

“These proposals would give the angling groups direct control over the management of the fishings and allow them to lead a range of duties, including ongoing riverbank maintenance, the management of invasive species, and community projects. There would, in turn, be some cost savings for the council.

“Although we’re seeking views on both proposals at the same time, they are independent of each other and those interested in both schemes should respond to both consultations.”