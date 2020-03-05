Coronavirus: Second case in Grampian

A second case of coronavirus has been diagnosed in Grampian.

Scotland’s chief medical officer Dr Catherine Calderwood has confirmed a further three patients have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Scots cases to six.

The patients are currently clinically well and are receiving appropriate clinical care.

They are from the Forth Valley, Greater Glasgow and Clyde, and Grampian areas. All three new cases are contacts of known cases.

Dr Calderwood said: “With all these cases, our thoughts are with those diagnosed and their families.

“Scotland is well-equipped to deal with this kind of infection and we are doing everything we can to contain the virus at this stage and minimise the risk to the public.

“Clinicians are now conducting contact tracing, the process of gathering details of the places those who have tested positive visited and the people they have been in contact with.”