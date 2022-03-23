Council offices approved for site of old Ellon Academy

Artist impression of the new development

Members of the Formartine Area Committee gave the go-ahead to the local authority’s proposals on Tuesday this week.

The new two-storey building on the vacant Schoolhill site will allow the council to bring a number of public services under one roof including a new library, family resource centre, registrar’s office and customer service point.

Councillor Louise McAllister said: “I think the regeneration of the town centre, which is something we’re all looking forward to, will only be helped by the addition of this building.

“I think the additional footfall for the town centre shops, cafés, everywhere in the town centre will help to reduce the footfall that was lost when the school moved.

“The site will really only be a good thing and it’s hoped that most of the staff in the building will venture out into the streets of Ellon during their lunch breaks to avail themselves at the shops so that’s really going to be a positive for us.”

Councillor McAllister also said it was important that current council buildings across Ellon can be reused in the future.

She explained: “We all know that the old registrar site at Neil Ross Square has been put to a fantastic use and that’s a real positive step forward and we hope to see that happen with the other buildings.”

Councillor Gillian Owen said the development would be a “fantastic addition” to the town and would “help with the local economy”.

She added: “Having all council services in one building will be so much better – a service point, library, ceremony room and registrar’s office as well as the meeting rooms and more importantly a much needed family centre.

“The current one is no longer fit for purpose and this will enhance children’s services in our area.”

She moved for the application to be approved but added a condition that would see a rumble strip installed on Union Street to encourage drivers to slow down.

The application with the added condition was unanimously supported by the rest of the committee and was granted.

The new facility will be built on the western side of Bridge Street but the north of the site will remain empty and is expected to be developed separately.

Before the meeting the plan received two objections from local residents who raised worries about overlooking on nearby properties, the design of the building and layout of the site.

However despite these concerns council planners had recommended that the plan be given the go-ahead.

Local resident Nigel Wooley, attended the virtual meeting to voice his worries about the new development: “There is going to be material loss of light from this building to the properties belonging to myself, my neighbours and those in Banavie Court.

“We are going to be overshadowed by this building with its current location.”

Mr Wooley also argued that the site layout should be looked at again to prevent any issues for surrounding residents.