Creativity on display at Inverurie's Garioch Heritage Centre

There are over 130 exhibits which are wonderfully diverse from paintings, knitting, tapestry, lace, literature, glass, furniture and more.

Initiated to give people a sense of purpose during Covid, something to aim for and look forward to - the event is opening tomorrow (Thursday, September 23) in the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie.

There are more than 130 exhibits which are wonderfully diverse from paintings, knitting, tapestry, lace, literature, glass, furniture and more.

Sandy Manson, Her Majesties Lord - Lieutenant of Aberdeenshire, said: “Creative Aberdeenshire is a joint initiative between the Garioch Heritage Centre and the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy and we have been delighted with the level of response and participation from so many across the county. The pandemic has been an extraordinary time for every one of us and these exhibits are part of people’s life stories during lockdown.

"Garioch Heritage Centre is a wonderful asset to the area and we hope that as many people as possible will come and enjoy this remarkable and unique exhibition.Many items are being offered as part of a silent auction which will run throughout the event to raise money for local charities.”

Gillian Pettigrew from Garioch Heritage Centre, said: “Initially Creative Aberdeenshire had been planned for the spring but due to lockdown we have had to reschedule it to September. It is great to welcome visitors back to the centre and we look forward to seeing Creative Aberdeenshire being staged here and letting others enjoy the talent of so many from across our region.”

The Garioch Heritage Centre opened in October 2017 and houses the collections of Garioch Heritage Society.

The Society has been researching the area’s history and gathering artefacts since 1987.

Housed in the former locomotive works, the Centre tells the story of life in the Garioch from earliest settlement to the present day and sheds light on the domestic and working lives of local people.

The Centre is free to visit and is open from Thursday to Sunday 10am until 4pm.