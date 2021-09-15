Cyclist who died near Kirkton of Skene named

Liam Finlayson

He was Liam Alexander Finlayson, 35, from Inverurie.

Mr Finlayson died after coming off his bicycle around 2.40pm on Sunday, September 12 near Kirkton of Skene.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Follwing a previous appeal to identify a 4x4 vehicle, the driver has now come forward and has been spoken to by officers.