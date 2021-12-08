Den Wood closed to the public

Den Wood has been badly damaged by Storm Arwen (Pic:Ross Watson)

Over 150 trees came down or were badly damaged at Woodland Trust Scotland's Den Wood near Oldmeldrum. Around a third of these are alongside the path network.

Site manager Ross Watson said: "These trees include very large beech that are standing but unstable so we have no option but to close for now until we can find an available felling team to make things safe.

"Currently, there is also a powerline down with the cables lying on the path, and a damaged pole."

Normally Woodland Trust would manage access around dangerous trees but there is currently no part of the wood that is safe, and the public are asked to stay away.

Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) has also repeated its plea to north and east Scotland residents to stay away from its forests.

David Leven, FLS’ East Region Manager, said: “Many of our forests have been badly impacted with many trails blocked and forest roads and infrastructure damaged.

“There are also a significant number of trees that have been blown over but only partially fallen, as well as a number of trees that are still standing but which might come down in the next heavy gust.