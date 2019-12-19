Doggies enjoy Christmas Party

Ellon & District Dog Care and Obedience Club held its annual Doggies Christmas Party last night.

The event was held at the Victoria Hall and organised by dog trainer Myra Stewart.

Myra has been training dogs for the last 32 years.

Dogs and their owners played party games, took part in a fancy dress competition, and received a present from Santa.

The canines were also delighted to get some delicious doggy ice cream.

Over £260 was raised on the night from admission fees and raffles and will be donated to the charity Until Every Dog Has a Home, based near Turriff.