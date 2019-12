An Ellon woman presented money to the Scottish Liver Transplant Unit team in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary recently.

Audrey Cameron, a liver transplant recipient went along with her daughter Lindsay.

Their next fundraiser is Scottish night ‘A Guid Nicht Oot’ to be held on Saturday, February 1 2020.

The event will start at 7pm in the town’s Station Hotel.

Tickets are priced at £10 and includes stovies or macaroni. They are available by calling 01358 711384.