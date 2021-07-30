Driver named following fatal crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum
Police Scotland can confirm the name of the man who died following a crash on the A947 Aberdeen to Banff road near Oldmeldrum on Wednesday, 28 July.
He was Andrew MacLurg, 25, from the Oldmeldrum area who was driving his blue Audi motor car when it was involved in a collision with a white articulated lorry at around 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services attended and Mr MacLurg died at the scene.
Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”
Police Scotland is appealing for information following the incident.
Sergeant Deans added: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with relevant dash cam footage who has not yet contacted officers, to please call officers via 101, quoting reference number 2425 of Wednesday, 28 July, 2021."