Driver named following fatal crash on A947 near Oldmeldrum

Police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

He was Andrew MacLurg, 25, from the Oldmeldrum area who was driving his blue Audi motor car when it was involved in a collision with a white articulated lorry at around 4.40pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Emergency services attended and Mr MacLurg died at the scene.

Sergeant Scott Deans of the Road Policing Unit said: "Our thoughts remain with Andrew’s family at this difficult time for them and our enquiries into the circumstances of the collision continue.”

Police Scotland is appealing for information following the incident.