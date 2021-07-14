DSSB superfast broadband rollout eases Aberdeenshire lockdown burden

Engineers from Openreach laid more than 2500 km of cable across the region.

They were among over 950,600 homes and business across Scotland covered by the programme since it began in 2014, including more than 150,000 extra premises than planned.

Engineers from Openreach laid more than 2500 km of cable across Aberdeenshire during the build, connecting communities including Methlick.

Across Scotland more than 16,730km of new cable was laid – enough to stretch past Brisbane in Australia.

The build included 400km of sub-sea cable to connect Scottish islands and 5,078 new fibre street cabinets, offering broadband services at speeds up to 80Mbps1

When the programme first began in April 2014, only one in four Aberdeenshire households and businesses were scheduled to get fibre broadband from a commercial provider.

The programme has ensured 95.3 per cent of homes and businesses in Aberdeenshire have access to fibre-enabled broadband, providing superfast access.

Robert Thorburn, Partnership Director for Openreach in Scotland, said: “This has been a great partnership, going much further than planned and reaching many thousands of homes which might otherwise have struggled through the pandemic.

"Good connectivity has never been more important, and the huge expansion of the fibre network leaves a strong legacy to build on, including the deployment of 4G services in remote areas.

Sara Budge, DSSB Programme Director, added: "It has been a great pleasure for me to work on the DSSB programme.

"From the very first cabinet launch in Kirkton of Skene, Aberdeenshire, to seeing over 950,600 homes and businesses able to receive fibre broadband, it is transforming lives and delivering significant economic and social benefits.”