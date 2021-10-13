Duke of Rothesay pays a visit to Garioch Heritage Centre

Prince Charles also presented the Queens Award for Voluntary Service to the Garioch Community Kitchen.

The Duke spent time viewing exhibits from the Creative Aberdeenshire exhibition which has been running as a joint project between the Aberdeenshire Lieutenancy and Garioch Heritage Centre.

The exhibition showcased creative arts and crafts by people throughout Aberdeenshire which had been completed during the Covid-19 lockdowns. Some exhibits have been sold via silent auction, raising over £1000 for local charities.

Following his visit to the exhibition, the Duke took a short tour of the Garioch Heritage Centre displays with a particular interest in the model of the original Loco Works by Charlie and Heather Milne and one of Queen Victoria’s mourning dresses.

He also presented the Queens Award for Voluntary Service to the Garioch Community Kitchen who provide a range of practical nutritional, health and wellbeing initiatives in the area, including the provision of over 3000 food parcels during lockdown. Picking up the award on behalf of the Community Kitchen were Sarah Bell, Andrea Barclay-Scarry and Tracey Skene.

Sandy Manson, Lord Lieutenant for Aberdeenshire said: “We were delighted to welcome HRH The Duke of Rothesay to the iconic Garioch Heritage Centre which contains so many wonderful artefacts and tells the story of this prominent market town and the surrounding area. The collection reminds us of the valuable contribution the Garioch has made to Aberdeenshire's culture and well-being.”

Colin Wood, Chair of Garioch Heritage Society said: “A royal visit was a perfect way to mark the year that we completed our community buy out of the Heritage Centre and our first large community driven exhibition. HRH enjoyed a tour of the centre, hearing the story of life and work in the Garioch area from our knowledgeable volunteers and was particularly interested in the model of the former locomotive works, Queen Victoria’s mourning dress and the story of her visits to the Garioch area.”

Following the visit, the Duke unveiled a plaque to commemorate his visit which will be on display.

Prince Charles with Fiona Watson

Prince Charles enjoying the Garioch Heritage Centre displays

HRH unveiling the plaque at the Heritage Centre.