Ellon firm gives £1k donation to local charity

An Ellon-based financial advisory firm has donated £1,000 to the charity Aberdeen Cyrenians.

The charity was awarded £1,000 in Skipton Building Society’s inaugural £40,000 Community Giving scheme and the donation was matched by Phil Anderson Financial Services.

Aberdeen Cyrenians is a charity dedicated to supporting people affected by homelessness, violence, domestic abuse and other forms of social exclusion.

Forty community groups and charities across the UK have been chosen to receive funding after being nominated by mortgage brokers and employees of intermediary firms.

Aberdeen Cyrenians was nominated by Phil Anderson Financial Services and they agreed to donate a further £1,000 meaning the donation to the charity was £2,000.

Skipton Intermediaries launched Community Giving to give intermediaries the chance to reward charities and community groups which support housing and homelessness.

Chris Bennett‑Taylor​, Head of Corporate and Business Services at Aberdeen Cyrenians, said: “Firstly, thanks so much to Phil Anderson for nominating us for the grant through Skipton Building Society funding.

“It’s very generous for them to match the funding and hugely appreciated. Thanks also to Skipton for this valuable donation.”

Paul Fenn, Skipton’s Head of Business Development, said: “Skipton’s new Community Giving scheme enables brokers and employees of intermediary firms across the country to identify those groups which are doing great work and help them access a £1,000 pot of cash.”