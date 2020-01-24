Ellon greenspace is shortlisted for award

A garden in Ellon is one of three gardens in the North-east to be shortlisted in this year’s Association of Professional Landscapers’ (APL) Awards.

Garden design & landscaping company, Papillon, completed the design and construction of the steading garden, which is situated on the outskirts of the town.

The other two gardens in the North-east that are nominated are a sensory garden at CLAN Cancer Support and a large country garden in Hatton of Fintray, which were also designed and built by Papillon.

The revamped steading garden has been nominated in two categories: Projects valued between £35 and £50k and Overall Design & Build.

The project involved transforming a traditional front and back garden - that felt disconnected, with utility spaces mixing with the garden and various levels - into a cohesive modern space.

This was done by simplifying the levels, using modern materials including Millboard composite decking and Core-ten screens, to create a new and bold shape in the garden.

The garden now has a larger feel with many more elements, including pathways, an arbor and a water feature.

Director, Angelique Robb, of Papillon commented: “The APL is striving to raise the landscape industry standards to the next level and these awards are part of that process.

“The finalist gardens were only chosen after an APL judge inspected them and had interviewed our team and each set of clients.

“It’s evident that we could not have done this great work without our employees and sub-contractors, but especially without the trust of our clients.”

The UK-wide APL Awards promote members’ commitment to quality landscaping by rewarding their high standard work.

Winners of the awards will be announced at the annual awards ceremony on Friday, March 13 at The Brewery in London.