Ellon Meadows FC Under-13s receives Co-op funding

The money will be going towards training jackets for the boys.

Coach Andy Naylor said: “Kenny and I were pleased that one of the boys’ mums got in touch with the Co-op food & funeralcare to seek funding.

"We are just delighted with the money from the Co-op which will be going towards training jackets to keep the boys warm whilst training during the colder winter months.”

The team has just changed leagues from 9 a-side to 11 a-side and they all look great in their Ellon Meadows FC football strip.

Ellon Meadows Football Club was formed in 1999 and has grown from humble beginnings into an organisation that has a major presence in the Aberdeen and District football scene.

The club provides coaching and playing facilities for almost 200 players between the ages of seven and 19 and the club are proud of its contribution to the development of youth football in the area.

In April 2008 the club was awarded the SFA Quality Mark accreditation at Standard Level, becoming one of the first juvenile football teams in the North Region to achieve this milestone.

The club is currently working towards achieving the Development level award.