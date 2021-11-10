Ellon upgrades gather pace

Cllr Owen at the Industrial Estate.

Cllr Gillian Owen said: “I said earlier this year that I would keep residents updated with progress to the upgrades at the Park & Ride Phase 2 and those at the Balmacassie Industrial Estate.

“The Officers reported to me on Balmacassie and this states, ‘All main road surfacing done, the target was to do that by end of October, and it was achieved. We have not been held up much by the SGN (Gas) works and whilst these have been disruptive our work has to my knowledge received no complaints. All main work done and just minor footway areas remaining.’

She added: “I’m delighted, this is good news!”

And Ellon Park and Ride Phase 2 is really taking shape.

Cllr Owen said: “As for the Ellon Park & Ride Phase 2, it I’m told, ‘is progressing very well and is on target for completion of the construction works before the end of this calendar year.

‘I don’t know how many residents have been up to see what is happening, but it really is taking shape. At the moment there is a temporary bus way whilst the formalised bus stances are being constructed and the shelter has been relocated.’

Further progress is in hand and will include:

• Coordinating the installation of the high spec bus shelters with our infrastructure partners;• Formation of new junction for the bus way onto the A920;• Road surfacing of the purpose build bus way is scheduled to take place in mid-November;• Updated drone footage of the site which will be forwarded when available;• Installation of road and bus stop kerbs to the bus way starts this week;• Fabrication and installation of access staircase commencing in mid-November;• Planned completion is currently programmed before the end of the year;

Cllr Owen concluded: “I realise that the added roadworks, connecting Brewdog to gas main, have had an impact on traffic and I thank the residents for their patience.