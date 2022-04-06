Emmerdale stars set the stage for an evening to remember in Ellon

Chris Chittell, better known as Eric Pollard, will attend the event. (Pic: Amy Brammall.

Organised by The Rotary Club of Ellon, this one-off ‘Backstage Dinner’ will take place on May 7.

Lucky ticket holders will be joined by Emmerdale cast members Chris Chittell (aka Eric Pollard), Lawrence Robb (aka Mackenzie Boyd) and The Boss, Senior Production Manager, Nader Mabadi.

Guests can catch up with all the exclusive behind the scenes storyline gossip and news, plus Lawrence Robb is delighted to give a live musical performance on the night.

Chris Chittell explains: “The North East of Scotland has become my second home, so I was delighted when Ellon Rotary asked if I would attend their event on Sat 7th May.

"Over the last few years much has happened behind the scenes and Emmerdale and I look forward to sharing it with everyone and raising much needed funds for Charlie House.”

Charlie House is based in Aberdeen and Susan Crighton is the charity’s Director of Fundraising: “We are delighted to be nominated by Ellon Rotary as the beneficiary of the Emmerdale Backstage event and extend our thanks to everyone involved.

"Charlie House is a local children's charity that aims to improve the quality of life for babies, children and young people in the North-East of Scotland who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and provide support to their families.

"Our dream has always been to build a dedicated support centre in Aberdeen so that families don't need to travel over a hundred miles to get the specialist support they need.

"The funds raised from the event will go towards our Big Build appeal and help us to progress towards this important goal.

"We are incredibly grateful to have the continued support of Ellon Rotary and other local groups – thank you for helping us to be there when families need us most.”