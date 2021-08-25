Erskine Firewalk 2021 is on the hunt for brave soles

Are you brave enough to take part in the fire walk?

Scotland’s biggest Veterans charity are daring thrill-seekers to embrace the fear of the unknown and venture barefoot across 15ft of hot coals, sizzling at 1200F, by taking part in its first-ever firewalk.

Brave soles are encouraged to snap up a spot now, ahead of the event on October 22 at Lochter Activity Centre, Oldmeldrum, after it was switched from earlier this year due to Covid restrictions.

Michael Jamieson, Erskine community fundraiser, has first-hand experience of the event, billed as The Hottest Challenge of the Year, after braving previous firewalks.

And having witnessed the inspiring stories of the Veterans in Erskine’s care, he is more than ready to do it all over again. He said: “The Veterans are the inspiration. They have shown indescribable levels of bravery throughout their lives defending us all.

“This has been a difficult period for all the Veterans, so I believe the least that we can do is to show our appreciation for their incredible service through continued fundraising efforts which go a long way to supporting everyone in Erskine’s care.

“Walking across fire is definitely our most extreme challenge yet – but trust me, if I can do it, anybody can. It might seem scary, but I can honestly say it is one of the most exhilarating things you will ever experience, and all for a fantastic cause.

“You have to embrace the fear of the unknown and after the first step there is no going back. Just don’t make the same mistake as me and think you can stop to pose for pictures!”

Participants will undergo an hour of motivational speaking prior to braving the coals, while the Covid-safe event will take place outdoors and adhere to all social-distancing regulations.

Registration is now open, priced at £10, with a minimum sponsorship target of £100 per participant. All proceeds will go to services run by Erskine, as the charity advances talks to set up a veterans’ activity centre at Leanchoil Hospital in Forres.