Footpath in Ellon is closed due to dangerous steps

Councillor Gillian Owen has stressed the importance of not moving the barrier.

Issues have been raised regarding the state of the steps on the footpath between Riverside Road and Bruce Crescent.

As a result the footpath has been temporarily closed to the public to allow a survey of the damage to be carried out, allowing officials to see what work needs to be done and at what cost.

The poor state of repair of the steps was brought to the attention of Councillor Gillian Owen, who raised the matter with Aberdeenshire Council officers.

Cllr Owen said, “At one of my surgeries at Ellon Farmers Market a constituent came along to tell me the stairs to Bruce Crescent were not in a good shape and she had, in fact, had a fall.

“I decided to take a walk to see for myself and was disturbed to see the deterioration. I went down them and nearly fell myself, if Steve hadn’t been with me, I’m not sure how far I would have gone down them.

“The handrail is sticky, and I struggled to hold on, which was one of the reasons for my near miss. I informed the officers and they decided on safety grounds that the stairs should be closed for investigations.”

Cllr Owen continued: “I realise this closure can cause issues for residents, but safety is key. I would ask residents not to move the barriers. If anyone uses the stairs which have been closed the council cannot be held liable for any accidents.”

Council officers have reported that with regard to the required repairs, they are currently awaiting a cost estimate, but this was likely to be substantial. The brickwork under the steps all requires replacing and new cast concrete steps are likely to be required along with a new handrail. This is likely to be a considerable sum for which there is no identified budget for at present.

There are two alternative routes to using the steps, either Riverside Walk along to Bridge Street via the Old Bridge or via the footpaths along Bruce Crescent and up on to Riverside Road. Depending upon the final destination, the new Meiklemill Bridge is also an option for pedestrians.