Forever home for Tia and Sulley

The Scottish SPCA is delighted to have found a loving, permanent home for a mare and her foal, Tia and Sulley.

Tia was pregnant when she came into the care of the Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre in December 2018 after her owner could no longer care for her.

Sulley was born in the centre in May and it was the only home he had ever known.

Tia and Sulley found their forever home with mother and daughter, Ria and Alex.

It was time for Alex to move on from her reliable horse William and let him retire.

William saw Ria through devastating times when Alex was diagnosed with leukaemia ten years ago.

Ria said: “We are absolutely over the moon with our new additions.

“We rehomed the pair in September and they have settled in so well. Alex has bonded with both of them so it was definitely the right decision.

“I wanted to be absolutely sure they were the horses for us so we visited many times over the summer. By the time we took them home, Alex had fallen in love with them both.

“Alex was diagnosed with leukaemia around ten years ago and it was a very difficult time for us. Thankfully, she was given a clean bill of health and is looking forward to her 10 years in remission in 2021.

“Alex has shown amazing commitment and helped with all the hard work of not just riding horses but caring for them to prove she was ready for her own horse that she could progress on with.

“She’s always loved animals, we all do, and it has been the best decision. It’s been the best thing for her recovery, physically and mentally.

“Horses are amazingly intuitive, as I found with William. He wasn’t the easiest Highland pony but when I needed him to be there he took me off into the hills to just scream sometimes.

“Not once after Alex’s diagnosis did he ever hesitate. It was just incredible.

“Tia and Sulley joined our resident horses, William and Flounder.

“Sulley is very clever, he’s a smart wee thing. It seems Tia was well handled before she came to the Scottish SPCA. We trust them and they trust us.”

Acting centre manager Louise Griese said: “Tia and Sulley have gone to their perfect home with Ria and Alex.

“We’re over the moon that the horses have had such a positive impact on Alex and the whole family.

“Animals can bring such joy and can have such a positive effect on those around them.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better home.”