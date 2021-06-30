Further delay at Balmacassie Estate

Cllr Gillian Owen is looking forward to seeing the finished results at Balmacassie Industrial Estate.

The upgrading, which will include resurfacing, drains, pavements, pathways and grass areas has seen delays with the final one due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but was due to start later this month.

It was approved by the Formartine Area Committee in September 2019 but the coronavirus crisis put paid to the work programme.

The project had to be approved by the local authority's adaptive services board and a cost estimate based on the bill of quantities, which was a detailed statement of work, prices, dimensions and other details had to be considered before the project could start.

Councillor Gillian Owen was concerned when June 15 came and went and there were no sign of the work beginning.

She said: “Having indicated that these improvements were to start mid-June I was really disturbed when the 15th June came and went and no contractors on site.

"I emailed the Officer and was told that this has now been delayed until July 26.

"The officer said, ‘We can’t before then because Brewdog is diverting A948 traffic through the Estate roads on 3 occasions prior to that.’

"This is very disappointing, because the road is in a dire state and in my view the road improvements should have been given the priority.

"I have told Officers in my opinion Brewdog should be made to wait, we should not be diverting traffic through the Estate in its current lamentable state, if we had progressed the work the road would have been in a proper state for vehicular access.

"I fear now damage could done to vehicles as some of the craters are quite honestly a disgrace.”

Cllr Owen continued: “I apologise for giving the incorrect start time and I have asked Officers to provide all tenants with full details as to what is going to happen and when, plus a contact name who they can approach for further information.

"The works will take a minimum of 14 weeks. I know this is not the news that many wanted but I look forward to the works starting and seeing the finished result.