Generosity brings The Three Wise Men to Inverurie
Thanks to the generosity and good will of the folk in Inverurie and surrounding district, the Wise Men made it to the Square in time to be part of the Nativity scene, set up by Inverurie and District Churches Together.
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 8:42 am
In 2019, a simple nativity scene was set up in the square in front of the Town Hall with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.
In 2020 two shepherds and a lamb were added and last year IDCT decided to commission the three Wise Men.
A total of £320 was donated either through the Just Giving page set up to help cover the cost of the three new figures or by direct donations handed in to local churches.
Grateful thanks to all who contributed.