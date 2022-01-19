Generosity brings The Three Wise Men to Inverurie

Thanks to donations, the Wise Men were added to the Nativity.

In 2019, a simple nativity scene was set up in the square in front of the Town Hall with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.

In 2020 two shepherds and a lamb were added and last year IDCT decided to commission the three Wise Men.

A total of £320 was donated either through the Just Giving page set up to help cover the cost of the three new figures or by direct donations handed in to local churches.