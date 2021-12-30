Generous shoppers thanked for donating meals

Thousands of meals were donated by shoppers (Pic: Matthew Horwood)

During the twice-yearly Tesco Food Collection, which ran in all Tesco stores in the UK from November 18 to 20, customers were asked to donate long-life food to support FareShare and the Trussell Trust.

Shoppers in Ellon donated 1,498 meals and those in Inverurie donated 1,092.

The donations will help foodbanks in the Trussell Trust’s network provide emergency parcels and help FareShare supply thousands of frontline charities. Tesco has once again topped up all customer donations with a 20% cash donation to the two charities, to support them in their work feeding people in communities across the UK.

Graeme Robbie, Development Manager at CFINE, operating FareShare in the North of Scotland, said shoppers’ donations would make a huge difference to the frontline charities they supplied: “The Food Collection is so important to FareShare because donations of long-life items means we are able to compliment the fresh food that we receive year round from Tesco with staples like rice, tinned vegetables and tea and coffee.

“Thank you to every single Tesco customer that donated to the food collection this year – your generous donations will help us to continue supporting local charities and community groups that are helping to feed people in need this winter.

Emma Revie, Chief Executive of the Trussell Trust, said: “Throughout 2021, communities across the UK have stepped in to provide vital support to people at food banks, left without enough money for the essentials.

“This emergency lifeline is only possible due to the incredible compassion and generosity of Tesco customers, including those in Ellon and Inverurie, during the Tesco Food Collection.”