Get back on the Easter egg trail at historic settings in Aberdeenshire
The National Trust for Scotland has announced the return of one of its favourite family springtime events – the conservation charity’s popular Easter Egg Trails are back for the first time since 2019.
Properties across the North-east are taking part, including Castle Fraser, Garden and Estate at Inverurie; and Ellon’s Haddo House. Castle Fraser will have a special nature-themed trail for visitors to enjoy.
Others taking part are Crathes and Drum castles at Banchory, Fyvie Castle at Turriff and Huntly’s Leith Hall.
The fun trails were, until the pandemic paused them after Easter 2019, a fixture of many families’ Spring holidays, with around 30,000 visitors taking part across the country.
Taking place from Friday, April 15, to Monday, April 18, visitors can enjoy exploring the grounds of some beautiful historic sites as spring begins to blossom, following clues, solving a puzzle and collecting a chocolate reward.
Mark Bishop, National Trust for Scotland Director of Customer & Cause, said: “All of us here at the National Trust for Scotland are so excited to confirm the return of our Easter Egg Trails for April 2022. We know how many families love taking part, exploring the beautiful places in our care and enjoying nature, as Spring arrives.
"For our charity, these events are a highlight of our year, giving us the chance to involve thousands of people in Scotland’s nature and heritage in a fun and appealing way.”
For information on the full programme and to plan your visit see nts.org.uk/easter.