Girlguiding Ellon chooses significant date for Thinking Day

Last Tuesday, February 22, was the first time that members of Girlguiding Ellon had met together since before the pandemic to celebrate Thinking Day.

Rainbows, Guides, Rangers, Leaders and members of the Trefoil Guild all gathered at Ellon Parish Church on the special date, which was a Palindrome, to mark their special theme – Our World, Our Future.

The theme of equality, equity and sustainability supported the girls to think about the impact they could have on the world around them.

As part of the event members enjoyed camp fire songs and a candle lighting ceremony.

The event gave all girls the opportunity to have their voice heard and share their ideas as girls were asked to make statements of how they could make a positive impact in the world and write pledges for the future.

Two special awards were given out at the event – Isla Smith, now in Brownies, gained her Rainbow Silver Award, and Lana Daniels gained her Silver Brownie Award.

Thinking Day is celebrated annually to mark the birthdays of the founders of Girlguiding and Scouting – Lord and Lady Baden Powell.

Each year has a unique theme which provides a place for members to think about their place in the World of Girlguiding and Girl Scouting around the world.

Each year the theme changes to reflect the ever changing world around them.

District Commissioner, Arlene Dunbar, thanked members present for their commitment to Girlguiding during the pandemic and gave thanks to leaders who carried on supporting girls via zoom and outdoor meetings.

Arlene said: "It was great to see so many members be able to come together following a change to Covid restrictions.

"Meeting with one another reminds us that we are part of much bigger organisation than just our local units.

"Thinking Day reminds us of our place in the international world of Girlguiding and encourages us to think about how we can make an impact for others.”