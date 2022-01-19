Great progress made on Balmacassie Industrial Estate upgrading

Councillor Gillian Owen at Balmacassie Industrial Estate

Councillor Gillian Owen on her latest inspection of the Estate was delighted to see huge progress with the eradication of all craters and potholes being covered by a top surface.

She said: “I was disturbed to see the state of the grass verges, they have done nothing to them, they look completely untidy and neglected.

"I am told it’s because of the design related to the SUDS system but frankly they look unsightly and unacceptable.

“We have spent a considerable amount of money to bring this Estate up to an adoptable standard, but it is the premier Industrial site in Ellon, and it has to look the part. I’m pressing the Officers to rectify these verges and do something with them, so the estate looks pristine.

"This needs to be somewhere tenants wish to come and set up their business, it must be a pleasant environment to enhance the businesses that have already established themselves there.”

The upgrading work at the Estate includes resurfacing, drains, pavements, pathways and grass areas.