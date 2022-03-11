Haddo Country Park begin to re-open following tree-felling operations

Huge amounts of timber have been removed from the park following the damage caused by the storms.

Completion of timber harvesting within the squirrel wood and hide area has enabled the local authority to open up much of the park and the upper lake to the rear of Haddo House.

However, due to ongoing works, Cragie Woods will remain closed for several months until further tree-clearance and timber extraction can be completed.

The footpath to the east of Deer Park will also remain closed to until adjacent trees and root plates have been made safe.

Around 100,000 trees were brought down or damaged in Haddo Country Park.

As a timber storage area is being created adjacent to the car park, a section will have to be closed off to enable lorries to safely access and load the timber.

The squirrel wood and hide area will be fenced off to prevent public access given the number of tree stumps and stored wood likely to be on-site and will also provide a secure barrier for any ground preparation for re-planting.

It has been estimated that Haddo Country Park has lost around 12 hectares of woodland. Over the 12-hour period of Storm Arwen in late November, it is estimated that park and estate saw over over 100,000 trees felled of badly damaged.

In January, His Royal Highness the Duke of Rothesay visited Haddo to see for himself the scale of damage.

Welcoming the reopening of the park, Philip McKay, head of Roads and Infrastructure at Aberdeenshire Council, said: “The devastation caused initially by Storm Arwen and exacerbated by several other storms was significant, and people returning to Haddo will see for themselves just how it has transformed this much-loved woodland landscape.

“I would like to thank all our Landscape Services teams, outside contractors and hauliers for their truly magnificent efforts in tackling the fallen trees at Haddo C o untry Park.

"Our thanks also go to Scottish Forestry for their speedy handling of tree-felling licences and to the Haddo Estate for its support of our operations.