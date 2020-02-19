Have your say on future of library services

A series of open public engagement events will be held in libraries throughout Aberdeenshire next week.

The informal drop-in sessions will give people the chance to find out more about Live Life Aberdeenshire’s plans for developing libraries, and the opportunity to share their opinions and ideas about future services.

An online survey seeking views on future library provision runs until the end of the month and has already attracted more than 5,000 responses.

The open sessions in communities are intended to complement this survey, seeking the opinions of those who use – or don’t yet use – their local library.

Knowledgeable staff will be on hand in each venue to talk through planned changes and improvements, with a wealth of information about the ways in which libraries fit into community life at the moment.

Modern libraries aim to be at the heart of their community - a safe and neutral space to browse, learn and meet people.

Take this opportunity to shape your local library service over a cup of tea and a chat.

Public engagement events:

Ellon Library: Tuesday, February 25 - 11am to 2pm.

Inverurie Library: Thursday, February 27 - 11am to 2pm.

Kemnay Community Cafe, Kemnay Hall: Friday, February 28 - 9.30am to 11.30am.

Kintore Library: Monday, February 24 - 2.30pm to 5pm.

Meldrum Library: Tuesday, February 25 - 3pm to 7pm.

Take part in the online survey before it closes on February 29 here.