Help bring the Three Wise Men to Inverurie Square

The nativity scene in Inverurie

When Mitchell’s Dairy closed in Inverurie Town Centre, the Square lost as part of its Christmas display the illuminated nativity scene that was always above the shop door.

In 2019, Inverurie and District Churches Together (IDCT), an ecumenical group of local churches, decided that the reason for the season needed to be right at the heart of Inverurie’s Christmas celebrations.

A simple nativity scene was set up in the square in front of the Town Hall with Mary, Joseph and the baby Jesus.

Last year two shepherds and a lamb were added and this year IDCT decided to commission the three Wise Men.

This has been a leap of faith because IDCT has had no income since the start of the coronavirus pandemic and the latest purchase has stretched their funds to the absolute limits.

So far, £300 has been raised of the £600 target.

If you have enjoyed seeing the nativity scene you pass through the centre of Inverurie, perhaps you would consider making a small donation towards its cost through the Just Giving page that has been set up for that purpose.

Visit the Just Giving page at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/idct to make a donation.