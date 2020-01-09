Help Shire pupils get active

Walking and cycling charity Sustrans are looking for volunteers to help more children in Aberdeenshire walk and cycle to school.

Run in partnership with Aberdeenshire Council, Sustrans’ I Bike programme gives children the skills they need to travel actively, safely and confidently to school.

It encourages staff and pupils to be more active and to help reduce congestion and pollution outside the school gates.

I Bike Volunteers receive training from Sustrans to support activities including playground scooter and cycle skills, leading bike rides, bike maintenance and more.

Helen McCafferty, Sustrans Project Officer for I Bike Volunteers said: “Volunteers are integral to the work we do to help inspire more children to walk, cycle or scoot to school and in their spare time. The benefits of volunteering can be enormous. It can help protect your mental and physical health. Volunteering can help you to find friends, connect with your community, learn new skills, and even advance your career!”

I Bike volunteer Hanne Bruhn said: “What has surprised me is the real kick I get when the children achieve a skill for life, there is nothing better than when a child realises they can cycle and proudly proclaims “I get wind in my hair when I go fast!” They feel they have achieved something by themselves and there’s a real pride in that.”

To find out more about the I Bike project and how you could get involved, email volunteers-scotland@sustrans.org.uk.