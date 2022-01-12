Helping the community

First responders with members of the Lodge.

The gift of service to the community can be just as, if not more important, and effective, in demonstrating the truest precepts of the Craft.

Lodge Ythan 892, the Mother Lodge of Past GMM, Bro Charles Ian Wolrige Gordon of Esselmont, is one l odge that has taken note of a significant c ommunity need and come forward to help.

Like many Masonic Temples, Lodge Ythan’s Temple lies unused for much of the time.

The Brethren are delighted to have opened their doors to Ellon First Responders, who use the lodge as their base and, as well as holding their training sessions in the warmth of the building, they also store their spare equipment thereby saving the service time and money.

The First Responders in Ellon are a group of volunteers who assist the Scottish Ambulance Service by responding to 999 calls in Ellon and surrounding areas.

Ellon is a rapidly growing metropolis, with much commuter traffic passing through or near it, on the many roads in the area and accidents are not in frequent.

With collisions on the roads and medical emergencies in the town, the First Responder Service is essential, particularly with the current pressures on the a mbulance s ervice.

Aberdeenshire East Provincial Grand Lodge biker group (Masons on Motorbikes) led by the then Provincial Grand Secretary, Bro Alan Brown, gave a financial donation to the f irst r esponders five years ago.

Masonic support is therefore being carried on by the Brethren of Lodge Ythan to assist that very valuable community s ervice.

Lodge Secretary, Bro Gordon Cairney is a first r esponder and is seen in the above photo with Bro Kenny Florence (Bon Accord 669), Controller of the Ellon First Responders, the Provincial Grand Master Bro Dr Douglas Nicol and the RWM Bro David Cook on the day of i nstallation of Bro Cook and Office Bearers in December last year.