Hill fort secrets to be revealed

Discoveries made as part of the first modern excavation of the hill fort at the top of Mither Tap will be revealed at a talk next month.

Professor Gordon Noble of the University of Aberdeen led the dig and will be giving a talk about the findings at the Acorn Centre in Inverurie on Thursday, March 19 at 7.30pm.

The event also includes the AGM of the Bailies of Bennachie, a voluntary conservation charity, who helped with the excavation in June last year.

The spectacular opening up of an ancient well in the hill fort at the top of Bennachie last summer caught the public imagination with photos being shared across the world.

Large areas of charcoal deposits, with bones, and living structures were also discovered within the pictish fort.

Mither Tap is the most distinctive peak on Bennachie and is one of the best-known landmarks in the north east.

Climbers pass through the massive ramparts of the fort but little has been known about the lives of the people who built it.

Bailies Outreach officer, Fiona Cormack, said: “We are really excited that Professor Noble is coming to give this talk. The excavation of the Mither Tap hill fort has shed new light on the history of the Bennachie hill range. It will be fascinating to hear what has been discovered.

“The Bailies are also holding their short AGM at the event, looking at their activities over the last year and ahead to plans for the forthcoming year.”

The talk is free to attend and tea and coffee will be served.