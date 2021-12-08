Housebuilder supports Run Garioch for tenth year

Ready, set, run: Graham Morrison, Run Garioch, race director; Claire Bathgate, Dandara Aberdeen head of sales and Christine Appel, volunteer PR for Run Garioch

The Dandara 10K will be held on Sunday, May 15 2022 as part of Run Garioch, a major fundraiser for Inverurie’s Garioch Sports Centre.

The annual festival of running will also include 5K and Half-Marathon distance events, three children’s runs and a bustling event village.

The 2022 Dandara 10K will mark a decade of the housebuilder’s support of Run Garioch and the local community.

The company became the first sponsors of the festival’s 5K race when it was launched in 2013, and snapped up the opportunity to take over sponsorship of its flagship 10K race when it became available in 2014.

Starting and finishing at the Garioch Sports Centre, the festival – which started life as the ‘Garioch 10k’ – has been part of Inverurie’s community calendar since 2006.

With entries set to go live for the 2022 festival in mid-January, anticipation is building for its return to ‘real life’ after this year’s successful ‘Go Green For Garioch’ virtual challenge.

Nearly 3000 runners from across the country took part in the last ‘real life’ edition of the festival in 2019.

Claire Bathgate, Head of Sales at Dandara Aberdeen, said: “It is fantastic to be able to support the esteemed Run Garioch and be the title sponsor of the Dandara 10K, exercise is so important for mental health and wellbeing - which has never been more important than in the last year.

"We are proud to provide support to the Garioch Sports Centre which is an integral part of the community, as well as support the excellent charities involved.”

Graham Morrison, Race Director for Run Garioch, said: “The support from sponsors like Dandara is crucial in keeping the race going each year. Its sponsorship will be hugely beneficial in helping us to put on the best event we can for the community.

"We are very grateful and are looking forward to working with Dandara this year.”

For more information about Run Garioch, and to sign up when entries open in early January, please visit www.rungarioch.co.uk.