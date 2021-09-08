Inverurie artist gifts bridge watercolour to Prince Charles

Kimberley Smith presenting His Royal Highness The Prince Charles, The Duke of Rothesay, with the watercolour of Cambus o' May bridge (Photo: Aberdeenshire Council)

Kimberley Smith gifted the duke her artwork of the Cambus O’May suspension bridge when he visited it in late August.

The duke had donated money through his charity, The Prince’s Foundation, to support the restoration. Prints of Kimberley’s painting of the Grade B listed cast-iron bridge had also helped to raise funds for the project.

The Cambus O’May suspension bridge, which was built in 1905, was severely damaged by floods during Storm Frank in December 2015.

It reopened in March 2021 following major repair work, which was funded by Aberdeenshire Council, private donations and the fundraising efforts of the Ballater Royal Deeside charity.

Kimberley, who runs her own business, KimberleyART, offered to paint the suspension bridge after hearing of the Ballater Royal Deeside charity’s fundraising efforts to support the bridge’s repairs. She created limited edition prints and coasters featuring the artwork and donated the proceeds. The products were sold in the Brakeley Gift Room in Ballater and were available online through her website.

The original watercolour painting, which depicts the bridge in autumn, was due to be auctioned off to raise further funds for the restoration project, but the Covid-19 pandemic prevented this. The Ballater Royal Deeside charity instead asked Miss Smith if she would like to present the artwork to the duke – who is an avid watercolour painter – as a lasting acknowledgement of his contribution to the restoration project.

Kimberley said: “It was a surreal experience to meet Prince Charles and present him with one of my watercolours, but also a real honour. We spoke about the challenges that painting with watercolours presents.

“It was sad to see what had happened to the bridge. When I heard about the fundraising efforts, I wanted to help in whatever way I could and am very pleased to have contributed in a small way to bringing the bridge back to its best.”