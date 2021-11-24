INverurie comes alive at Christmas

Inverurie is gearing up for a great Christmas with a host of different events.

The excitement kicks off with the Big Switch-on from 2pm on Sunday, November 28.

The festivities, parades, stalls, fireworks and entertainment will be running throughout the day until 6pm.

This year's VIP is INverurie's very own Rocketman, Elton John.

Finn, who recently turned 1, won the Halloween outfit competition with more than 600 votes and will have the great duty of turning on the lights.

Then, on Saturday, December 4, families can experience the magic of INverurie’s BIG Sing.

A collection of local choirs and groups join to form one mass choir to perform a selection of Christmas songs to get everyone in the festive.

Everyone is invited to head along and join in with the fun with Chalmers Mackay and co. from 11am, in front of the town hall.

A week later, on Saturday, December 11, the Inverurie Christmas Farmers’ Market takes place from 9am at the Memorial Garden car park.

This festive market builds up anticipation for the Cairngorm Reindeer Parade.

Watch the parade and reindeer up close as Santa travels from Sinclairs Jewellers along to Market Place where Santa’s Grotto will be set up.

Remember to bring your cameras from 2pm.

The following day, on Sunday, December 12, INverurie gets ready for their popular Santa Runs.

As always, there will be two events.

First up is the Children’s Race, a 2km run starting and finishing at Ury Riverside Park from 10.30am where adults are permitted to run with their wee ones.

The Adults’ 4km Race then takes place directly after at 12pm from the library on Station Road.

Check out the website at weareinverurie.co.uk/events for all event links, entry forms to the Santa Run which include your own Santa suit to keep as well as song-sheets to download in preparation for the Big Sing.

You can also keep up to date on everything Christmas via the We Are Inverurie Facebook page at www.facebook.com/inverurieBID