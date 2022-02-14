Inverurie company going the extra mile to save Peterhead Prison Museum

Right Here Productions is staging events at Peterhead Prison Museum to help wih funding.

All for free.

Peterhead Prison Museum, like so many other attractions, has suffered from enforced closures, and seeing the public being discouraged from venturing out in the last two years, and at the start of this year were facing the very real prospect of not surviving at all.

It would be a massive loss to the North East, as it is a truly unique venue, attracting visitors from across the globe.

Alison rallied her regular team members and asked if they would be willing to give up their time, which would normally see her paying out potentially thousands of pounds, and was delighted that so many came back to her saying they were free, in both senses of the word.

Now, Right Here Productions are running a weekend 'takeover' of the former Prison, with 6 events over three days.

Opening with their version of Stars in their Eyes, which has been hugely successful when performed each year in Inverurie, they then are locking people in the cells for Escape rooms, and taking them on a Silent Disco tour of the prison.

Then another TV themed event with Blankety Blank (which sees them joined by a panel including local celebrities), and after an Open Mic day, the weekend culminates in one of RHP's signature Murder Mystery nights within the Prison.

Peterhead Prison Museum - the RHP Takeover! takes place over a whole weekend with the first event –Stars in their Eyes – getting underway on Friday, February 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets for all the events are available in one place, and the public are being encouraged to ensure this incredible effort is sold out, so the Prison Museum can benefit to the maximum amount, with every single penny raised going to the venue.