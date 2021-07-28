Inverurie man takes on 10 marathons in 10 days

Martin Longmuir steels himself for the first day of his challenge

The figure on the horizon is 40-year-old Inverurie man Martin Longmuir, who is running 10 marathons in 10 days in aid of local charity Friends of ANCHOR.

Tuesday marked Martin’s seventh consecutive day of running.

The former soldier, who now works as an NDT technician, is taking on the gruelling challenge in honour of his mum, who was supported by Friends of ANCHOR during her treatment for breast cancer.

Martin’s challenge began last Wednesday (July 21) with his first ascent of the various peaks on Bennachie’s hilly range.

Martin is tackling a number of peaks each day, and Tuesday saw him reach over 9,000 metres of elevation so far – that’s more than if he were to climb Everest.

Martin said: “This is definitely the toughest physical challenge I have ever taken on.

"There’s a lot of technical running up and down the hills, and the conditions have been tricky - the weather has been really humid, and my feet have taken a battering. In the scheme of things it’s nothing, not when I think of the challenge my mum and other people close to me have faced going through cancer.

“I’ve really enjoyed speaking to people on the runs and have even had a kind donation from someone I met at the end of the first day. I’ve had a couple of friends join me for sections of the runs too and the support and messages from people have been pretty overwhelming.”

So far, Martin has raised more than £4,300 on his fundraising page and has successfully completed every run to date; totalling 42km every day.

Each run takes more than five-and-a-half hours to complete, and Martin cycles to the start line and back, from his home in Inverurie where he lives with his wife and two children.