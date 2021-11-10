Inverurie veteran takes part in charity’s national Remembrance poppy wreath relay

Donald Wood with Sight Scotland Veterans wreath

Sight Scotland Veterans staff who are based across the country hosted the poppy wreath as it made its way to various locations in Scotland.

National Service army veteran Donald Wood, 89, of Inverurie, and members of Sight Scotland Veterans’ Northern outreach team, Ingrid Penny and Alison McPherson, met with the wreath at the Inverurie War Memorial.

Donald has sight loss and is supported by the charity’s outreach team.

At such an important time of year for Armed Forces veterans, the wreath’s relay symbolises the strength of the Sight Scotland Veterans’ community, uniting individuals in remembrance from wherever they are in Scotland.

Sight Scotland Veterans’ support has been a lifeline for hundreds of veterans with sight loss throughout the pandemic, continuing to provide emotional and practical support remotely while face-to-face meetings were not possible.

The pandemic has kept the strong community of veterans with sight loss who are supported by the charity apart for exceptionally long periods.

With many wishing, but still unable, to be together to mark Remembrance Day, the wreath’s journey symbolises the charity’s togetherness in remembrance.

Jenny Liddell, Interim Head of Community Support at Sight Scotland Veterans, said: “Remembrance is a time of year when we especially want to unite our Sight Scotland Veterans community.

"With the veterans with sight loss we support based Scotland wide, our poppy wreath relay touched a number of the local communities where our outreach team work to support veterans with vision loss their local regions.