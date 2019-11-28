It’s Ellon panto time - oh yes it is!

The Ellon Parish Church Drama Group are busy rehearsing for this year’s pantomime.

The group will perform Peter Pan by J M Barrie at the Kirk Centre.

This year Denise Goodwin returns in the role of director and is charged with getting the cast into shape after the long summer break - not an easy task!

Clare Mclean has written the script, embellishing the traditional story as usual with local quips, jokes and a bit of Doric.

Musical director Colin Simpson will return again to delight everyone with his musical talent at the piano.

The role of Peter Pan will be played by fun-loving Fiona Cochrane, who played the part of Aladdin in last year’s show.

Meanwhile last year’s Jasmine, Helen Conner, will take on the role of Tinker Bell.

Ellon’s very own Liz Gollan will be making an appearance as a very snappy crocodile – so look out Captain Hook and all those nasty pirates - tick, tock, tick, tock!

Of course a pantomime wouldn’t be complete without a Dame and a Baddy.

This year’s Dame is the flamboyant Clive Moss who will perform as Nanny, and the group’s Gordon McCombie will play the black-hearted Captain James Hook.

Many more well-known faces make up the rest of the cast who, with their comedy acting and singing skills, will give an audience of all ages a few fun-filled hours in the traditional spirit of Christmas pantomime - oh yes they will!

Performances of Peter Pan will be held on Saturday, November 30 at 1.30pm, Sunday, December 1 at 2.30pm and 6pm, as well as Monday 2 and Tuesday 3 December at 7pm.

Tickets, priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children up to Primary 7, are on sale now from “On The Square” and Ellon Parish Church Coffee Shop on Station Road (opening hours 10am–4pm, Tuesday to Saturday).

Tickets can also be obtained from members of the cast or during rehearsals on Wednesday evenings from 7.45pm in Slains Hall at the Kirk Centre.

For those looking to organise group bookings please contact Shona on 07866 067736.

For all other enquiries regarding the pantomime performance please call Ann on 07851 720203.

The EPC Drama Group pantomime is always a very popular show every year so make sure you get your tickets as soon as you can to avoid any disappointment.