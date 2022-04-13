Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too start partnership with Aberdeen International Airport

Fiona Heinonen, Kayleigh's Wee Stars; Mark Beveridge Operations Director Aberdeen International Airport and Phionna McInnes, We Too.

In December charities were asked to get in touch with the north-east’s major transport hub to put their organisation forward for a potential partnership.

A staff vote at the airport led to Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too being appointed following the charities submitting a joint bid.

The partnership will see the airport commit future fundraising events and donations to the charities.

Oldmeldrum-based Kayleigh’s Wee Stars provides support to families where there is a child with a terminal illness through providing financial grants. Many families face increasing costs and unpaid time off work when caring for a terminally ill child. So, the basic purpose of each grant is to ease the financial burden on families during what is already an impossible situation so they can spend time with their child without the worry of money and make precious memories together.

We Too is a customer driven organisation empowering families of children with disabilities, providing a free, quarterly “What’s On” Guide for families with ASN children, peer support, a monthly children’s club and a school holiday programme as well as bespoke ASN/Customer Service Training to organisations and six-week parent/carer and sibling courses.

Mark Beveridge, operations director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We are delighted to announce our official charity partnership with Kayleigh’s Wee Stars and We Too.

“We look forward to working with both charities in the coming year and hope that our fundraising efforts will contribute to the continuation of their life changing work in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Kayleigh’s Wee Stars co-founder, Jonathan Cordiner, said: "This is our 10th year and the partnership will make a huge difference to our ambitious target to raise £100,000 to ensure our longer-term viability and will give us confidence that we will be able to continue supporting families until 2023 and beyond.”