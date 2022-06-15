Kayleigh’s Wee Stars hits £1million target with return of flagship Barra 10k

Co-founders and Kayleigh’s parents Emma and Johnathan Cordiner with the winners Chris and Emma (Picture by Jonathan Addie/Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

KWS was set up in 2012 by Jonathan and Anna Cordiner after losing their 2-year-old daughter Kayleigh to a terminal brain tumour. Kayleigh was diagnosed in December 2011, and her parents took time off work, making it their mission to make her last few months the most special of their lives.

Around 200 participants ran the Barra 10k on May 28, as well as 130 youngsters who ran the children's races co-ordinated by Active Schools.

The course record was broken by Chris Richardson of Metro Aberdeen, completing the 10K route in 35 minutes 39 seconds. Emma Murray of Jog Scotland Kintore also broke the women’s course record, finishing the race in 40 minutes 20 seconds.

Due to the success of the event KWS are now looking to double the capacity of the event for 2023, allowing 600 runners to participate and enjoy the run on the day.

Fiona Heinonen, Kayleigh’s Wee Stars CEO said: “We’re overwhelmed by the success of this year’s Barra 10K, and to see so many people come along to our event and support the charity. The fantastic amount raised at the weekend which brought us to reaching 1 million is truly outstanding. This will ensure our longer-term viability to continue supporting families right across Scotland. We look forward to our remaining events for this year, and hope they are both as much of a success.”

There is still time to sign-up to join the KWS team for ‘Ride the North 2022’ on August 27. KWS will also soon be getting organised for their annual, family-friendly, cycle Sportive which will take place in Autumn.

KWS co-founder and Kayleigh’s dad Jonathan Cordiner, said: “We’re very grateful for the success of the Barra 10K at the weekend. It’s our much-loved flagship event that has been sorely missed over the last couple of years so to see it back in force and receiving so much support meant everything to us. The support we provide to the families through the charity is only possible with the incredible support we received from the local community. I would like to thank all our local sponsors who cover the entire costs of the event and also the team at Barra Castle for all their help in facilitating the race on their grounds of the Barra Hill.

“We are so very proud of our little girl’s legacy. There is something very heart-warming that a million pounds has been raised in Kayleigh’s name and it is very special for the family that as a charity, we are able to continue to support terminally ill children across Scotland in this way. This milestone has been achieved through years of amazing efforts from our fundraisers, our friends, our families, our trustees, and our partners in the local community. It’s a great achievement for everyone who has supported Team KWS over the years, and we would like to thank everyone on behalf of the charity, and the children and families who have been supported.”