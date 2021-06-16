Kemnay Walks & Fairy Trail launches

Are there fairy houses at Kemnay Village Hall?

New maps of the village have been produced showing various walking routes and places of interest and they will be launched at the event on the Village Green on Saturday morning (10am-12am).

There will also be the opportunity to take part in three guided walks led by members of the local Positive Steps walking group. These walks need to be pre-booked as places ae limited to 15 people per walk.

As part of the launch for the Fairy Trail, a free fairy poster and sweets will be available for children, along with the list of places where the decorated fairy houses can be found.

The Trail itself starts officially the following week, at the start of the school holidays.