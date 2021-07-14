KR Group reach fundraising milestone

Taking part in the Virtual Kiltwalk, the KR Group and memebrs of the public raise more than £4000 for Alzheimer Scotland.

Despite numerous Covid-19 related setbacks, KR Group have continued to fundraise largely through exercise activities since February this year.

These challenges have varied from walking to running and even squat challenges, with KR Group kickstarting their efforts in February by raising £350 with their 350 miles challenge.

Here, the team collectively walked or ran 350 miles by the month end.

Such active challenges are not only successful fundraisers but encourage the team to take a break from work, get out, exercise and clear their minds.

KR Group however have not only limited these challenges to their own team but have also encouraged the public to get involved.

With 23 people, socially distanced, taking part in the 2021 Virtual Kiltwalk; a mix of the KR Group team and members of the public raising an incredible £4,387.55 for charity Alzheimer Scotland.

Marketing Assistant Sarah Millar said: “I have loved taking part in several of the challenges KR Group have set out for the team. They have been an amazing motivation to get out running and now I do it several times a week.”

Recently the team undertook a 24-hour challenge from May 28-29 with each team member involved having to walk, jog or run as much as they could in their assigned 1-hour slot. As a team, collectively, they covered 153.76km and raised £340 for Aberdeen Cyrenians. The Summer Squat Squad challenge is now underway, with team members aiming for goals of 2,000 – 3,000 squats throughout the month.

With all fundraising mentioned plus KR Group’s monthly bonus ball draw raising £100 this takes the total raised so far to £1020 for Aberdeen Cyrenians and £4,597.55 for Alzheimer Scotland. This is an incredible accomplishment for the company, that will make a difference for both charities and those they care for.