Launch success for the NMW Riding Academy

With more than 100 riders, families, friends and visitors in attendance, the day was packed with horse-focused activities.

Current members delivered a beautiful and well-co-ordinated group drill ride to music on the Academy’s ponies under the eye of Amy King.

Spectators were thrilled with exciting showjumping demos and polocrosse thanks to Carys McIntosh.

There was even the opportunity for everyone to get hands-on with polocrosse.

Also to the delight of horsy youngsters, there were ponies to groom, home bakes, BBQ, raffle and a Pony Club shop for all the pony club essentials.

NMW Riding Academy owner Rachael Doubleday said: “I am extremely proud of my staff and our members who tried so hard and were excellently turned out.

"I am also very grateful for the kind sponsors and help of parents who helped the day come together.”

Sponsors included The Natural Skin Care factory, Norvite Farm and country and Michael and Susan Campbell.

NMW Riding Academy opened its doors in October 2021 at growing equestrian facility Ardmedden Equestrian Centre, Oldmeldrum.

Riders at NMW have the opportunity to join in clinics with the riding club, go away to shows, gain hands on experience at different elements of horse care.

There will also be the opportunity to do qualifications.

Available are private and group lessons, Pony club sessions, birthday parties, show jumping, polocrosse, flatwork, mounted games, road rider training, and training for exams.

NMW Riding Academy is owned and run by experienced instructor and coach Rachael Doubleday.

Rachael explained her ethos – and the reasons behind the name NMW: “I have passion to help riders achieve their dreams and become skilled with horses while having fun at the same time.

"I feel there is so much that can be achieved these riders just need the place and opportunity to get involved and the help to achieve their dreams!

“The name NMW Riding Academy came from my first horse ‘Wattie’, passport name ‘No Matter What’.

"She gave me so much confidence to achieve my dreams and her legacy can now help other to follow theirs.”

As NMW is a Pony Club linked centre, they can offer the chance for members to earn badges and get as involved as possible with the horses in many different ways. The centre also holds pony club camps where the members stay with their ponies for four to five days.

Although the main focus is to teach clients at any level how to ride and enjoy horses, NMW prides itself on keeping numbers lower, but taking riders further, so they can enjoy the opportunities that many riders don't get without the luxury of owning their own horse.

The aim is to become a BHS Affiliated centre and offer BHS Stage 1 and 2 exams.

To find out more, visit www.facebook.com/NMW-Riding-Academy

Riders from NMW Riding Academy.