Legion is saved from closure

The future of the Ellon British Legion has been secured following a well-attended Extraordinary General Meeting last week.

The meeting, held on Thursday, January 16, was called to discuss the possible closure of the Legion.

Over 200 members attended the meeting to have their say on the future of the club and there was also a statement from the chair of the meeting.

The chair called a vote on whether the Legion should remain open or close and members hugely supported to keep it open.

Following the vote the previous management committee stood down and a new committee was elected with Douglas Watson as chairman.

The Legion Club had been running at a loss for some time however the new management committee is determined to implement all necessary changes to turn the financial situation of the club around.

Chairman Douglas Watson is appealing to all members, old and new, and to the wider Ellon community to support the club as it adapts to the challenges in the year ahead.

Membership is not restricted to ex-services personnel and is open to all and the club is keen to welcome new members. Application forms are available in the clubrooms.

An extended period for the payment of membership subscriptions has been agreed in light of the recent uncertainty.

Mr Watson said: “The overwhelming support of the membership at this critical meeting gives us every reason to have confidence in the future of the Ellon Legion.”