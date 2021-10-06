Local community initiative to help reduce food waste

Members of Udny Community Shelf setting up for their pop up event

Udny Community Shelf (UCS) was set up by a group of residents who wanted to foster and encourage the local area to reduce food waste by sharing surplus foodstuff.

UCS is in its early stages of development but has already built up a small following on social media who have expressed an interest in this scheme.

The past few months have been spent researching local requirements and talking to other community fridges schemes about projects already in operation within Scotland. UCS is hoping to provide their service regularly.

To help promote the need for reducing food and as part of the Recycle Week 2021, the group kick-started things with a “pop-up” shelf on September 25 – 26.

The Pitmedden Community Hall kindly offered space in their garden for the UCS to set up their shelves to provide surplus food, free of charge to everyone. Local businesses and residents donated every single item of food, toiletries, cleaning products and pet food, which included donations from Smith & Co shop and post office in Potterton, Pitmedden Co-op and CLD (Community Learning Development team) and other businesses who donated at the event.

With over 49 visitors to the stand, UCS was delighted; the positivity and the volume of items donated before and during the event were incredible. The team on the stand really appreciated the level of enthusiasm and support for the community shelf to become a more permanent fixture within Pitmedden.

The group is looking for a space to house a small garden shed, ideally located in Pitmedden. The shed would be open daily, enabling the local community and businesses to donate surplus food and share it with the community rather than throwing it away.

Due to the success of the pop-up event, UCS is looking at hosting another shelf event within the next few months in Pitmedden.