Man dies in two vehicle road traffic collision

-

At about 5.20pm on Tuesday, January 25, Police and other Emergency Services attended a report of a two vehicle road traffic collision on the A90 Peterhead to Aberdeen road at the Tipperty junction.

The incident involved a blue Volkswagen T-Roc motor car and a white curtain sided HGV.

The driver of the Volkswagen, a 74-year-old male from Aberdeen was pronounced dead at the scene. Two females also within the Volkswagen were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary having sustained injuries.

The driver of the HGC was uninjured.

Sgt Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “We’re trying to establish the full circumstances in to the collision and are appealing for anyone who may have seen either vehicle around the time of the collision or have dashcam footage to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2472 25th January, 2022.