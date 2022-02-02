Man named following atal road crash on A90 near Tipperty

.

Mr Arthur was the driver of a blue Volkswagen T-roc motor car which was involved in a collision with a blue and white DAF HGV at 5.20pm on Tuesday, 25 January. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two women aged 87 and 81 were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment for serious injuries and later released.

Mr Arthur's family have requested their privacy be respected.

Sergeant Chris Smith of the North East Road Policing Unit said "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Arthur. I would urge anyone who may have witnessed the collision or saw either vehicle prior to the collision that has not already spoken to officers, to come forward.”