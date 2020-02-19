Man to appear in court following Ellon break-ins

A man has been arrested and charged following a series of thefts and break-ins in Ellon.

One of the incidents refers to an assault with intent to rob at a furniture store on Ythan Terrace, and a further incident refers to a break-in at a fish and chip restaurant at The Square. Both took place on Monday, February, 17.

The 29-year-old is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today (Wednesday, February 19).

Detective Sergeant Kate Coyle wishes to thank the public for their assistance.